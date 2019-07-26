Andhra Pradesh

Sri City’s employment generation potential impresses top official

Promising scenario: Principal Secretary Anoop Singh is taken around the administrative block by Ravindra Sannareddy (right) on his arrival at Sri City in Chittoor district on Thursday.

Principal Secretary (Information Technology, Electronics and Communications) Anoop Singh has expressed satisfaction at the employment potential shown by various industrial units in Sri City.

Mr. Singh was here to preside over a roundtable discussion organised by HSBC India on ‘Electronics, EV sector and the incentives for supporting manufacturing in the State’. Sri City’s founder Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy briefed Mr. Singh on Thursday about the facilities available there.

Mr. Singh went round the industrial park and visited the production facilities of Foxconn’s Rising Stars Mobile India and Flectronics Technologies (India). Apparently impressed with the world-class infrastructure, he appreciated the efforts of Sri City management in developing such a mega industrial park.

He expressed happiness at the ample employment opportunities generated in Sri City, especially by Foxconn.

Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
employment
Andhra Pradesh
