Sri City triumphs in fight against COVID

The Sri City industrial cluster on Thursday won plaudits for managing to steer clear of coronavirus cases despite being surrounded by red zones.

R.P. Sisodia, principal secretary to the State Government and Special Officer for Containment, Control and Surveillance of COVID-19, personally inspected the struggles faced by the industrial city in ensuring that the pandemic does not come knocking on its doors and how it is preparing to return to normalcy in the wake of the lockdown.

As part of his tour to Varadaiahpalem mandal to review the COVID-19 situation, Mr. Sisodia visited Sri City on Thursday and was given a briefing on the unique features of the industrial city and the progress it had achieved during the last decade.

Sri City president (Operations) Satish Kamat and vice-president (Customer Relations) C. Ramesh Kumar explained the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus and maintaining the campus as ‘COVID-free zone’. Mr. Kamat also explained the challenges faced in making industrial units resume work, retaining migrant labour and mobilising employees from the green zones.

Mr. Sisodia appreciated the efforts of all the stakeholders in maintaining Sri City as a green zone, in spite of several red zones present around it.