Andhra Pradesh

Sri City to get a hi-tech police station soon

Special Correspondent TIRUPATI August 10, 2022 00:13 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 00:14 IST

Sri City will soon have a hi-tech police station with state-of-the-art facilities, and located in a new site with the city management allocating one acre to facilitate its construction.

Sri City Founder Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy formally handed over the site registration document to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagadish Nayak in the presence of Pola Bhaskar, Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education and Tirupati District Fire Officer V. Ramanaiah, who visited the campus on Tuesday. The station will be equipped with a staff strength of 172.

While thanking Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy for the initiative, Mr. Sannareddy called the police station the need of the hour to ensure security and safety of the expats, women employees and students of several national level institutes situated on the compound.

