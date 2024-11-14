Sri City stands out as premier industrial hub, says NITI Aayog CEO

National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam on Thursday said that Sri City stood out as an excellent facility providing industrial infrastructure.

During his visit to Sri City here on Thursday, he was formally received by chairman Srini Raju and managing director Ravindra Sannareddy, who showed him the city’s unique features and growth potential. They also requested NITI Aayog’s support to further boost Sri City’s contributions to India’s industrial landscape.

“In my travels over the past few years, few places stand out like this. Sri City, with its pristine environment and 220 units representing 30 nationalities, and 65,000 individuals, is truly one of India’s premier industrial hubs, blending global diversity in a warm, inclusive setting,” said Mr. Subrahmanyam.

The retired bureaucrat emphasised NITI Aayog’s commitment to supporting industrial clusters like Sri City to ensure job creation, regional development and sustainable economic growth. He was particularly impressed by the way the lakes, acting as vital reservoirs to naturally prevent flooding, were preserved in their actual form.

Mr. Sannareddy introduced him to various CEOs of industrial units, and recalled that Sri City had been awaiting his visit since his stint as the Commerce Secretary.

