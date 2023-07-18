ADVERTISEMENT

More UK companies will set up operations in Sri City, says British Deputy High Commissioner

July 18, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner for Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, inaugurating a roof-top solar plant at the Bergen Pipe Supports unit in Sri City of Tirupati district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), toured Sri City in Tirupati district on Tuesday. Amazed at the growth of the industrial area over the last 15 years, he called it the “fantastic Sri City”.

Sri City founder and managing director Ravindra Sannareddy told Mr. Owen that the Industrial city remains the top choice for investors from the United Kingdom.

“India and the United Kingdom share a modern partnership bound by strong historical ties. For the UK, India is a priority market, and it stands as the sixth largest investor in India, accounting for 5.3% of all foreign direct investments”Gareth Wynn Owen British Deputy High Commissioner (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

“India and the United Kingdom share a modern partnership bound by strong historical ties. For the UK, India is a priority market, and it stands as the sixth largest investor in India, accounting for 5.3% of all foreign direct investments,” Mr. Owen said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Owen also recalled that Sri City alone was home to eight renowned British companies operating in diverse sectors.

Mr. Owen expressed delight in knowing about the involvement of British companies in the successful journey of the “fantastic Sri City”. He expressed confidence that more UK companies would set up operations here soon.

He visited the production unit of Bergen Pipes Support, where he inaugurated a 350 KVA roof-top solar power plant, which has a capacity to generate over 4.8 lakh units of electricity per year. He also visited Rotolok, MMD, MSR Garments and Cadbury, interacted with the CEOs of those units.

Varun Mali, Head of Mission and Head of Trade & Investment, accompanied Mr. Owen in his tour.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US