Sri City is among ‘great places for manufacturing’

22 May 2020 00:02 IST

Industrial hub featured in publication by investment promotion agency

The industrial hub of Sri City in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh finds a place in the publication titled ‘Great places for manufacturing in India’ brought out by Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency.

The agency brought out the publication in collaboration with JLL India, as part of its ‘Doing Business in India Guide’ series. The publication mentions the tri-city growth corridor covering Chennai-Tirupati-Nellore, of which Sri City is an integral part, as one of the 10 great places for manufacturing across nine States in the country, having the potential to attract investments from abroad. The other such corridors are Mumbai – Aurangabad – Pune, Gurugram – Bhiwandi – Neemrana, Noida – Greater Noida – Yamuna Expressway, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Vadodara – Bharuch – Ankleshwar cluster.

Centrally located

Taking note of the publication, Sri City founding Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy said the tri-city came under the influence zone of two major industrial corridors viz., Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) and Visakhapatnam – Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC). “Located at its centre, Sri City is the largest industrial park in South India, with the presence of more than 187 prestigious brands representing 27 countries,” Mr. Reddy said.

The publication is a thematic collation of details of 10 mega clusters, highlighting their attractive features based on sectoral requirements and tax incentives to promote India as an alternative business continuity plan, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.