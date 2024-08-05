ADVERTISEMENT

Sri City engages with State, invites Ministers

Published - August 05, 2024 05:36 am IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan

Sri City Founder and Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy formally calling on Minister for Industries and Commerce T.G. Bharath in Amaravati on Sunday, extending him an invitation to visit Sri City in Tirupati district.

The management of Sri City on Sunday extended an invitation to the Cabinet Ministers to undertake a visit to the business hub in Tirupati district to explore avenues of partnership.

During his two-day visit to Amaravati that concluded on Sunday, Sri City founder and managing director Ravindra Sannareddy called on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and met Cabinet Ministers T.G. Bharath (Commerce and Industries), Payyavula Keshav (Finance), Satya Kumar Yadav (Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education), P. Narayana (Municipal Administration), Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (Endowments) and Nadendla Manohar (Civil Supplies).

“We are grateful for the opportunity to engage with the State’s leadership. Their support is crucial as we continue to drive industrial growth and create employment opportunities in the State,” Mr. Sannareddy said in a release, recalling his visit to Amaravati.

During his visit, he provided comprehensive updates on the ongoing developments at Sri City and extended an invitation to the Ministers to witness the progress first hand.

