Sri City committed to preserving culture, promoting local talent: Ravindra Sannareddy

He presents the ‘Ugadi Puraskar’ awards to eminent personalities in the fields of literature, music and spirituality

April 27, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Sri City Founder Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy with the ‘Ugadi Puraskar’ awardees at the ‘Sri Vani’ function at Sri City campus in Tirupati district on Saturday.

Sri City is not just providing infrastructure as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) but is equally concerned about the preservation of culture and traditional values within the community, said the business city’s founder and managing director Ravindra Sannareddy on Saturday.

He was speaking after presenting the Ugadi Puraskar awards to eminent personalities in the fields of literature, music and spirituality, as part of Sri Vani — Sri City’s spiritual and literary forum. Among the awardees were Telugu writer ‘Yuvasri’ Murali, biochemist turned spiritual orator Gandham Basava Sankara Rao, veteran journalist A. Devarajan and classical singer Saraswati Prasad.

Hailing Sri Vani for creating a literary and cultural ecosystem around the often-overlooked Sullurpeta, Tada and Sriharikota towns, Mr. Sannareddy called for steps to identify and promote local talent.

“The region has become synonymous with our integrated business city, but Sri City is keen on catapulting sons of the soil to fame,” he assured while urging the community’s residents to actively participate in activities of the forum.

Students of Sri Venkateswara College of Music and Dance, Tirupati, also performed on the occasion. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sri City) Paideswara Rao felicitated the artistes.

