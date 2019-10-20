Sri Bharat refutes Vijaya Sai’s charges

Rebutting the charges relating to defaulting bank loans levelled against him by YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, TDP leader M. Sri Bharat, who is also son-in-law of MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, has said that instead of humiliating entrepreneurs such as him, the MP should try to remedy the bill payment situation to help the industry.

Replying to a tweet by the MP that he owed more than ₹13 crore to Andhra Bank, Mr. Bharat said in a statement that the VBC Renewable Energy Private Limited at Garividi, which is running a 3 MW solar power plant, had entered into a power purchase agreement with the Andhra Pradesh Government and A.P. Transco.

While the arrears from Transco were ₹3 crore, the loan instalments to be paid to Andhra Bank were ₹2 crore.

“Had Transco paid the arrears on time, we would have paid the bank the instalments too on time,” Mr. Bharat said.

Of the ₹15.84 crore loan taken from Andhra Bank, more than ₹2 crore had been paid, and the outstanding amount was ₹13.65 crore, he added.

Representations were being made to the State government for payment of dues, he said.

“It is regrettable that though Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, who is in the ruling party, knew pretty well that the government is facing financial problems and is in no position to pay the arrears is levelling charges to create a negative impression against me,” he said.

Hundreds of industries and entrepreneurs in Andhra Pradesh were facing similar plight, and with delayed payments they were not able to meet the salary demand of the employees, Mr. Bharat pointed out.

As an auditor, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy understands the gravity of the situation very well. He should, therefore, advise the State government on ways to help the industries recover, Mr. Bharat added.