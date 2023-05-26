Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology will be operational by December, says TTD Chairman

May 26, 2023 03:55 am | Updated May 25, 2023 11:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology (BIO), which is being set up on the campus of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS University), will be operational by December, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy has said.

Speaking to the media on May 25 (Thursday) after laying the foundation stone for the bunker block of the building being constructed at an outlay of ₹124 crore, Mr. Subba Reddy described the project as a brainchild of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’. He said that state-of-the-art medical equipment worth ₹200 crore would be installed at the block to provide the best treatment to cancer patients.

The SVIMS is running a ‘Pink bus’ across Chittoor, Tirupati and Kadapa districts to screen patients with symptoms of cancer, the TTD Chairman said, adding that similar buses would be introduced in every district to screen the patients. The seven-storied building with an area of 3 lakh sft will house a 400 bed-hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy, TTD Joint Executive Officer (Education and Health) Sada Bhargavi, SVIMS Director B. Vengamma were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT