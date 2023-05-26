ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology will be operational by December, says TTD Chairman

May 26, 2023 03:55 am | Updated May 25, 2023 11:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

‘Pink bus’ will be introduced in every district to screen cancer patients, says Y.V. Subba Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy laying the foundation stone for the new building of the Balaji Institute of Oncology on the SVIMS campus in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology (BIO), which is being set up on the campus of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS University), will be operational by December, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy has said.

Speaking to the media on May 25 (Thursday) after laying the foundation stone for the bunker block of the building being constructed at an outlay of ₹124 crore, Mr. Subba Reddy described the project as a brainchild of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’. He said that state-of-the-art medical equipment worth ₹200 crore would be installed at the block to provide the best treatment to cancer patients.

The SVIMS is running a ‘Pink bus’ across Chittoor, Tirupati and Kadapa districts to screen patients with symptoms of cancer, the TTD Chairman said, adding that similar buses would be introduced in every district to screen the patients. The seven-storied building with an area of 3 lakh sft will house a 400 bed-hospital.

Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy, TTD Joint Executive Officer (Education and Health) Sada Bhargavi, SVIMS Director B. Vengamma were present.

