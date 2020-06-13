Sreenivasulu is Vijayawada Police chief

VIJAYAWADA

13 June 2020 23:16 IST

Bathini Sreenivasulu, a 1998 batch IPS officer, was on Saturday posted as new Vijayawada Commissioner of Police.

He succeeds Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala, who has been transferred. Mr. Sreenivasulu, who entered the police department in 1987, served in different places in the composite Andhra Pradesh in various capacities.

He is recipient of AP Police Uthama Seva Pathakam, Police Medal for Gallantry, Indian Police Medal and President’s Police Medal. In 2000, the AP Counter Intelligence was established under his command, and he worked as SP for the same wing. The officer served as DCP, Hyderabad Central Zone, SP of Nalgonda and East Godavari districts and SP Intelligence, Hyderabad.

Mr. Sreenivasulu served as DIG (Counter Intelligence), Hyderabad, Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada, Special Intelligence Branch, Vijayawada, and was elevated as Inspector General of Police (IGP), and was posted as IG at the APSP Battalions.