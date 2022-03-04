Sreedhar takes over as Energy Secretary
AP-Genco Managing Director B. Sreedhar assumed the full additional charge as Secretary of the Energy Department and CMD of AP-Transco at Vidyut Soudha here on Friday, consequent to the deputation of N. Srikant to the Union Cabinet Secretariat.
On the occasion, Mr. Sreedhar said consumer services would be given utmost priority and every employee would be involved in his efforts to deliver quality services.
Mr. Sreedhar said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Energy Minister B. Srinivasa Reddy were keen on providing highly reliable power supply to consumers and nine-hour day-time supply to the farm sector.
AP-Transco Joint Managing Directors I. Prudhvi Tej (HR and administration) and B. Malla Reddy (vigilance and security), and Directors K. Praveen Kumar (grid and transmission) and K. Muthupandian (finance) congratulated Mr. Sreedhar on taking up the new role.
