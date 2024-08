IPS officer S. Sreedhar is the new Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). An order to this effect was issued on July 3 (Saturday) by Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad. The post had fallen vacant with the transfer of Narasimha Kishore the previous month.

