Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College convocation held

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu advised the present generation to emulate film actor Manchu Mohan Babu, for not just making it big in life, but also for fulfilling social obligations.

Taking part as the chief guest at the 13th graduation day of Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College (SVEC) here on Sunday, he referred to the educational group’s chairman Mohan Babu as a versatile actor, film producer, former Rajya Sabha member, educationalist and an altruist.

“Mohan Babu has created, nurtured and developed an educational group that has given life to thousands of people today. Beyond money making, he is offering 25 percent of seats towards free education for the poor, which is laudable”, Mr. Mallu said. He also hailed Mr. Mohan Babu for winning the hearts of people, instead of defeating his detractors.

Recalling the seed sown 32 years back to establish the Sree Vidyanikethan group, Mr. Mohan Babu expressed satisfaction at having brought it to the state of Mohan Babu University (MBU) today. Mr. Mallu later distributed certificates to the outgoing graduates. Chief executive officer Vishnu Manchu was also present.

