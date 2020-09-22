SRBC engineerdies in bee attack

KURNOOL

22 September 2020 18:30 IST

Bhanu Prakash, Deputy Executive Engineer of Srisailam Right Branch Canal (SRBC), died on the spot in the attack by honey bees on Tuesday. He was 42 and is survived by wife.

The incident occurred when Bhanu Prakash, who hailed from Tirupati, went to Banakacherla Cross to inspect the SRBC regulator in Pamulapadu mandal along with Assistant Engineer Mallikarjun.

According to Mr. Mallikarjun, there was a beehive on the regulator and as soon as they reached the spot, bees attacked them. Though there were some people around fishing in the canal, none could help Bhanu Prakash who sat on a rock nearby and immediately fell down.

Mr. Mallikarjun and his colleagues took Bhanu Prakash to Atmakur Government Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

District Collector G. Veerapandian expressed grief over the incident.