‘Sravana Masam’ brings scores of devotees to Srisailam temple

Special teams were formed to streamline the traffic; the security wing was instructed to prevent stampede-like situations

Published - August 05, 2024 08:41 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees waiting in queue to receive ‘prasadam’ after offering prayers at Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam of Nandyal district on Monday.

The onset of the auspicious ‘Sravana Masam’ on Monday brought a deluge of devotees to the famed Bhramaramba Sametha Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam at Srisailam in Nandyal district.

Devotees initially reached ‘Pathala Ganga’ and took a holy dip in the tank before proceeding to offer prayers at the shrine. Given the heavy inflow of vehicles, special teams were formed to streamline the traffic and regulate the parking lots. Special announcements were also made through the audio broadcasting system periodically to guide the devotees on the arrangements in place as well as the temple schedule.

Devotees taking a dip in the ‘Pathala Ganga’ tank ahead of offering prayers.

Executive Officer D. Peddi Raju visited the queue lines, free prasadam distribution centre, laddu prasadam sale point and food serving hall to inspect the arrangements made ahead of the influx of devotees. “We have ensured that drinking water, biscuits and snacks are provided regularly to the devotees waiting in queue,” he said. Later, he interacted with the devotees and took their feedback on the arrangements.

The security wing has also been instructed to prevent stampede-like situations, especially at the queue line entry and prasadam distribution centre.

