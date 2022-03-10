SPW College to get more hostel accommodation

TTD to construct additional floors to meet rising demand for seats

TTD to construct additional floors to meet rising demand for seats

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to construct additional floors over the hostel blocks at Sri Padmavati Women (SPW) College in Tirupati to meet the requirements of the growing number of students seeking admissions into various undergraduate courses.

The TTD-run college, the first-ever women’s degree college in the State, is witnessing a steep increase in the number of students seeking admissions as it collects only a nominal fee for education and boarding facilities. There are 26 undergraduate courses on offer.

The student strength, which was around 1,800 in 2010, has rose to over 3,000 in 2021 while the hostel inmates number around 2,000.

In order to accommodate more students at its hostel, the TTD has decided to build four additional floors over the Harini hostel block and take up conversion of rooms at Srinivasa and Gandhi hostel blocks on the campus at a cost of ₹12.59 crore.

The additional floors on the Harini block will have 25 rooms each, along with common toilets, that can accommodate around 500 students. A further 128 students can be accommodated at the Srinivasa and Gandhi blocks after the renovations are complete, according to officials.