Sputnik V vaccine available at Manipal Hospitals

Manipal Hospitals in Vijayawada has started providing Sputnik V vaccine from Friday as part of its COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The hospital will administer the vaccine, priced at ₹1,145 for a single dose as per the government’s tariff, to around 250 people per day.

“We are expanding our vaccination portfolio by adding Sputnik V vaccination and we have procured 2,000 doses of the vaccine, which will be available for the public between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on all days of the week except on Sunday,” said Charan Tej Koyi, Medical Superintendent of the hospital.

Registration

People can register for vaccination slot through the Aarogyasetu app or www.cowin.com. Additionally, they can also walk in during the above mentioned time to get themselves vaccinated, he added.

Director Sudhakar Kantipudi said the hospital had been successfully conducting the drive for Covaxin and Covishield vaccines and had administered 70,000 doses till date and the aim was to replicate the same for the Sputnik V vaccine roll-out.

“Vaccination, along with wearing a mask, regular sanitisation, and social distancing, is the only way to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. People coming for vaccination should carry at least one proof of identification,” he said, adding that the second dose should be taken after 21 days of the first dose.

The first dose of Sputnik V vaccine was received by Garapati Sri Pavan, a 40-year -old resident of Vijayawada.