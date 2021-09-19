Spurt in crime rate due to unemployment: Chinta Mohan

Congress leader flays Centre’s Assets Monetisation Plan

Former Union Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Chinta Mohan has said that India has been witnessing uninterrupted crime against women, drug and liquor mafia owing to spiralling unemployment and poverty.

Addressing a press conference in Tirupati, Dr. Mohan said the underprivileged sections were mostly demoralised in the country due to lack of sources to lead a dignified life, and this had forced the youth, and even minors, to resort to crime. He said that instead of axing the roots of smuggling involving drugs, the Central authorities were enacting a drama by grilling film personalities.

Criticising the BJP-led NDA government’s Assets Monetisation Plan, Dr. Mohan said that initiatives were on to sell away the Carriage Repair Shop of the Railways and International airport at Tirupati, and Satish Dhawan Space Research Center at Sriharikota.

He said the future of thousands of employees of these central organisations was in peril, and the lands to the tune of thousands of acres were ready to land into the hands of the corporate companies.

Dr. Mohan deplored that 50% of the country’s wealth was in the hands of less than 50 individuals. “While the Congress party’s legacy of Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi strove to uphold the socialism enshrined in the constitution, the NDA regime is spreading a red carpet to capitalism, which will never suit a democracy like India,” he said.

The CWC member alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had stooped to the level of accommodating those with criminal history into the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board. Condemning the attack on the residence of Telugu Desam Party president Chandrababu Naidu, Dr. Chinta Mohan said the ruling party could win the public mandate only when it would respect the Opposition parties.

Dr. Mohan said the Congress would get a new leader who would be welcome to all sections of people in Andhra Pradesh in a couple of months.