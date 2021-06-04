Spurned youth murders woman; killed by siblings

CHITTOOR:

04 June 2021 16:20 IST

In a shocking incident, a youth had reportedly murdered a woman, slitting her throat while asleep, after she had spurned his advances, and himself was killed in an act of retaliation by the woman’s siblings, at Sambaiah Kandriga village on outskirts of Chittoor corporation on Friday morning.

According to information, Sushmitha (22) of the village works as a staff nurse at Christian Medical College Hospital at Cheelapalle in Gudipala mandal, 10km from Chittoor. A youth of the same village, Chinnappa alias Varadaiah (28) had been after the woman pestering her to accept his love. On Thursday evening, the youth was said to have accosted the woman and repeated his proposal, but in vain.

Against this backdrop, Sushmitha was asleep at the veranda in the early hours of Friday, when Chinnappa sneaked into the portion and had reportedly slit her throat with a knife. On hearing the commotion, her elder and younger brothers rushed to the spot and found Sushmitha in a pool of blood and Chinnappa desperate to escape. The angry siblings picked up sticks and reportedly killed the accused on the spot.

Deputy SP (Chittoor) N. Sudhakar Reddy and senior police officials from Chittoor visited the village and inspected the spot of tragedy. A police picket was arranged in the village to prevent clashes between the two families and their relatives. The bodies were shifted to District Hospital at Chittoor. A case was registered and further investigation is on.