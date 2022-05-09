‘Spurned lover’ guns down woman techie, shoots self in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh

Police probing how techie procured the revolver

Police probing how techie procured the revolver

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old “jilted” lover, a techie, gunned down a woman, also a software professional, and later shot himself to death as she reportedly turned down his offer to marry her at Thatiparthi village, near Podalakur, in SPSR Nellore district, on Monday.

Apparently unable to come to terms with the decision of the woman, working from home for an information technology firm in Pune, the man, A. Suresh Reddy entered her bedroom when she was busy with her work. He then shot her with a gun from a very close range. One of the bullets hit her on the head which proved fatal, Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao told the media here.

The Podalakur police rushed to the spot and rushed the woman, Kavya, in an ambulance to the Government General Hospital here. However, she succumbed to her injuries on the way.

Minutes after the incident, Suresh went into a nearby godown and shot himself to death, the police said. He died on the spot.

Suresh reportedly developed friendship with Kavya while working in an information technology firm in Bengaluru. Both were working from home since the outbreak of COVID. “’We were surprised as to where from Suresh procured a gun,“ ‘ said one of the relatives of the woman.

Differences

Chittoor Staff Reporter adds:

According to information, some differences were said to have cropped up between the two recently. The family members of Suresh informed the police that the youth expressed his wish to marry Kavya to the latter’s parents last year. But, Kavya and her parents reportedly rejected his proposal.

The villagers said they had knowledge about the intimacy between the two software engineers, but never expected that it would take a tragic end. Suresh had last returned from Bengaluru in March. He was said to be calm going and did not have any criminal past.

Meanwhile, the police are a baffled lot as to how Suresh could procure a modern firearm and ammunition.Going by the nature of the fatal incident, the police had come to a preliminary conclusion that it was a well-planned attack on the part of Suresh. The nature of Suresh’s job and his acquaintances and call data would be verified to ascertain the grounds which led to the youth acquiring a revolver. The family members of both sides were expected to be potential sources of getting vital information regarding the shootout, the police said.

‘’We are probing the case from all angles, including the origin of the gun, which has a marking made in the U.S.’”, said the SP taking charge of the probe into the case himself.

Both bodies were shifted to the area hospital for autopsy. The police registered a case and confiscated the revolver. Senior police officers from Nellore and Atmakur visited the crime spots.

Those having suicidal tendency can dial 100 for counselling, police said.