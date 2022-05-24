Andhra Pradesh: SPs of neighbouring districts, additional forces rushed to Amalapuram to contain violence

15 police personnel injured in clashes; shots fired in air, says DGP

Police personnel trying to foil protesters at Amalapuram in Konaseema district on Tuesday.

15 police personnel injured in clashes; shots fired in air, says DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Tuesday said that ten IPS officers, battalions and additional forces were rushed to the Konaseema district headquarters of Amalapuram to quell fiery protests against the proposed renaming of the district.

The State government’s proposal to rename Konaseema district as B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district prompted the Konaseema Sadhana Samithi to launch a protest rally, which spiralled out of control as mobs went on the rampage.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that the Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner, two DIGs, Superintendents of Police of Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Krishna, West Godavari districts, battalions and additional forces have been deputed to Amalapuram.

“Fifteen police personnel, including a few officers, suffered injured in the clashes. The protesters burnt three buses, two houses and a couple of two-wheelers,” the DGP said.

Police opened fire in the air to disperse the mob. Section 144 has been clamped in the town and the situation is under control,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

“I appeal to the public not to believe in rumours and maintain restraint. The public are requested to cooperate with the police to restore peace,” the DGP said.