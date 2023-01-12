Spruce up Visakhapatnam for G-20 preparatory meeting on March 28 and 29, Jagan tells officials

January 12, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to spruce up Visakhapatnam for the G-20 preparatory meeting.

The beautification programme should be implemented in such a way that the city should be spick and span for the event. Beautification of the city and the Beach Road should be taken up and must be tastefully decorated, the Chief Minister said while reviewing the pre-summit arrangements here on Thursday.

The Chief Minister said that the ambience at tourist places that were likely to be visited by the delegates should be pleasant and attractive, and there should be no security flaws. Separate committees should be constituted to look after the arrangements with clearly defined responsibilities, he said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they were developing a mobile app to make things easier for all the participating delegates.

The meeting of the Infrastructure Working Group, to be organised on March 28 and 29, would be attended by 250 delegates, with all the G-20 countries and international organisations sending four to six delegates each. About 100 delegates from various departments of the Central government would also participate in the meeting, they said.

Investors’ summit in Vizag

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further directed the officials to work towards attracting real investments through the AP Global Investors’ Summit-2023 scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

“Aim at attracting global investments and turning the State into a hub for green energy and other emerging new products. Prepare a detailed programme explaining the vast opportunities and resources available for investments in the State,” he said.

The officials explained him that they were planning to conduct roadshows on the summit abroad. The Chief Minister told them to study the functioning of various industrial hubs during their visits abroad and acquaint themselves with the management systems in vogue to run the MSMEs so that the same could be implemented here.

The officials also told him that though MoUs worth ₹18.87 lakh crore had been signed between 2014 and 2019, the average investments that were realised annually were worth only ₹11,994 crore.

However, between 2019 and 2022, the average annual investments had been ₹15,693 crore, they said. “Investments of ₹1,81,821 crore, approved by SIPB, are in various stages of progress. The projects will provide employment to 1,40,903 persons,” they said.

Deputy Chief Ministers P. Rajanna Dora and B. Muthyala Naidu; Ministers T. Vanita, B. Satyanarayana, B. Rajendranath, G. Amarnath, A. Suresh, P. Viswaroop, D. Ramalingeswara Rao, Ch. Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna and V. Rajini; Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy; DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, and a host of top officials were present.