Andhra Pradesh

Spread the word on Disha initiative: activist

more-in

Women rights activist and Vasavya Mahila Mandali president Chennupati Keerthi on Monday appealed to Mahila Mitras to help womenfolk utilise the services of the Disha application and initiative.

Addressing Mahila Mitras at a meeting here, Ms. Keerthi said every woman needs to register on the Disha application to avail the services being offered by the police. Krishna District Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha and SP M. Ravindranath Babu asked the Mahila Mitras to strive for the rescue of women in distress. Mr. Ravindranath Babu said the awareness programme would also be conducted in Nuzvid and Gudivada.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 8:50:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/spread-the-word-on-disha-initiative-activist/article30789317.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY