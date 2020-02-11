Spread the word on Disha initiative: activist

Women rights activist and Vasavya Mahila Mandali president Chennupati Keerthi on Monday appealed to Mahila Mitras to help womenfolk utilise the services of the Disha application and initiative.
Addressing Mahila Mitras at a meeting here, Ms. Keerthi said every woman needs to register on the Disha application to avail the services being offered by the police. Krishna District Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha and SP M. Ravindranath Babu asked the Mahila Mitras to strive for the rescue of women in distress. Mr. Ravindranath Babu said the awareness programme would also be conducted in Nuzvid and Gudivada.
