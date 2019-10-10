Spread of viral fevers causes alarm in Chittoor district

The spread of viral fevers has caused an alarm of sorts in various parts of Chittoor district, especially in the eastern mandals. Even as two children reportedly suffering from dengue died in the district headquarters recently, both the government and private hospitals are witnessing a steady inflow of fever patients.

The heavy rain in the last two months August and September has led to water stagnation in villages, resulting in contamination of drinking water sources in the mandals of Varadaiahpalem, Satyavedu and K.V.B. Puram.

People complain that a majority of the primary health centers and sub-centers have no proper facilities to perform blood tests and this is forcing the patients to approach the area hospitals at Satyavedu, Srikalahasti, Puttur and Nagari.

It is learnt that patients from around twenty mandals have to depend on the government hospital at Madanapalle while patients from Ramakuppam, Gudupalle, Shantipuram and Kuppam mandals rush to the area hospital at Kuppam.

Self-medication

According to sources, the delay in performing blood test and diagnosis is also forcing the patients to resort to ‘self-medication’ by approaching pharmacies in their areas.

Villagers in the eastern mandals say that some patients also approach quacks and RMPs, given the cost of travel to the bigger hospitals and the fee.

Meanwhile, some suspected dengue patients also are preferring to go to Christian Medical College Hospital at Vellore or some private hospitals in Chennai.

Special Medical Officer for Nagari Assembly constituency P. Ravi Raju says that the Health Departement has organised medical camps in the villages vulnerable to viral fevers in the past one month.

“We are urging the patients to approach the government hospitals. As the spread of viral fevers has caused a pain of sorts, the patients are approaching corporate hospitals. That is why, the government hospitals are not able to get the exact number of viral fever cases,” he explains.

Three stages of dengue

Giving details about the three stages of dengue, he says patients run high temperature in the the first stage. “If it is not treated properly, in the second stage, there would be no rise in the body temperature. This makes patients think that the fever is gone, but it can lead to internal bleeding. The third stage can lead to multiple organs failure,” he adds.