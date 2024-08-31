Spread of viral fever: Vizianagaram district Collector orders for door-to-door survey to collect data

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar on Saturday (August 31, 2024) asked officials and staff of the Medical and Health Department to conduct door-to-door survey and field visits to know the actual situation of viral fevers in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of viral fever cases has gone up significantly in villages and several towns including Gajapathinagaram, Cheepurupalli and other places.

Against this backdrop, the Collector directed the officials to take up immediate remedial measures including treatment and distribution of medicines to patients.

Mr. Ambedkar has also directed Panchayat Department to ensure sanitation in all villages since cleanliness would prevent spread of fevers in those areas. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram municipal authorities have also taken up sanitation in outskirts and other areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.