Spread of viral fever: Vizianagaram district Collector orders for door-to-door survey to collect data

The number of viral fever cases has gone up significantly in villages and several towns including Gajapathinagaram, Cheepurupalli and other places.

Published - August 31, 2024 12:59 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar. A

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar. A | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar on Saturday (August 31, 2024) asked officials and staff of the Medical and Health Department to conduct door-to-door survey and field visits to know the actual situation of viral fevers in the district.

The number of viral fever cases has gone up significantly in villages and several towns including Gajapathinagaram, Cheepurupalli and other places.

Against this backdrop, the Collector directed the officials to take up immediate remedial measures including treatment and distribution of medicines to patients.

Mr. Ambedkar has also directed Panchayat Department to ensure sanitation in all villages since cleanliness would prevent spread of fevers in those areas. Meanwhile, Vizianagaram municipal authorities have also taken up sanitation in outskirts and other areas.

