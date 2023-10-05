Spread Gurram Jashuva’s teachings to combat caste-based discrimination, writers told

October 05, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

Ambedkar Sahitya Peth president Soru Sambayya on Thursday urged writers and other literary personalities to spread the teachings of eminent writer Gurram Jashuva (1895-1971), who, till his last breath, fought caste discrimination in society.

The association organised weekly literary celebrations at Saluru in Parvatipuram-Manyam district in connection with the birth anniversary of Gurram Jashuva, who penned books such as Giradausi (A rebel), Gabbilam (A bat) and Kandiseekudu (A refugee) and others.

Mr. Sambayya said caste-based discrimination continue in different forms in society in spite of the economical uplift of many Dalit sections. He said the reservations should continue till economic and social equality in society are achieved. Mr. Sambayya said the association have published books of many Dalit writers. Association representatives Gompa Prakasha Rao, Goddu Jayarao and others were present.

