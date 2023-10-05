ADVERTISEMENT

Spread Gurram Jashuva’s teachings to combat caste-based discrimination, writers told

October 05, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Ambedkar Sahitya Peth president Soru Sambayya on Thursday urged writers and other literary personalities to spread the teachings of eminent writer Gurram Jashuva (1895-1971), who, till his last breath, fought caste discrimination in society.

The association organised weekly literary celebrations at Saluru in Parvatipuram-Manyam district in connection with the birth anniversary of Gurram Jashuva, who penned books such as Giradausi (A rebel), Gabbilam (A bat) and Kandiseekudu (A refugee) and others.

Mr. Sambayya said caste-based discrimination continue in different forms in society in spite of the economical uplift of many Dalit sections. He said the reservations should continue till economic and social equality in society are achieved. Mr. Sambayya said the association have published books of many Dalit writers. Association representatives Gompa Prakasha Rao, Goddu Jayarao and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US