‘Spotting warning signs of stroke is crucial’

Good diet, exercise can reduce risk of stroke by 80%, says doctor

Manipal Hospitals consultant neurologist Murali Cherukuri said that COVID-19 has the potential to cause various health issues in the long run, including stroke. He added that stroke is also the top-most ailment among various neurological complications that occur after being infected by COVID-19.

In view of World Stroke Day observed on October 29, Dr. Murali, in a release, emphasised the need for spotting warning signs of stroke and approaching doctors at the earliest.

He said that according to the World Stroke Organisation, 14.5 million people could face a stroke by end of 2020 and 5.5 million people could die as a result.

A stroke occurs when blood vessels in the brain are blocked, and one should reach for medical help when symptoms like sudden numbness or weakness of a leg, trouble seeing, loss of balance or coordination and severe headache with no known cause occur.

He said the transient ischemic attacks (TIA) are ‘warning strokes’ that can happen before a major stroke. Dr. Murali said tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) drug administered within three hours after a stroke can prevent long-term disability in the patient and it is most important to get to a hospital in time.

Dr. Murali further said that 80% strokes are preventable if a person manages blood pressure, eats healthy, exercises and avoids smoking.