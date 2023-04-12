Spot valuation of SSC exam answer scripts to begin in Andhra Pradesh from April 19

April 12, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The spot valuation of the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Examinations-2023 will be done from April 19 to April 26 in 23 centres across Andhra Pradesh, except Parvathipuram-Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Nandyal districts.

Commissioner (School Education) S. Suresh Kumar has said the District Education Officers (DEOs) have been supplied with guideline booklets and the instructions to be followed for smooth conduct of the process.

The DEOs have been made responsible for strict implementation of the instructions. They should ensure that the Assistant Examiners should evaluate only 40 answer scripts in a day. The Special Assistants will count the marks of all answer scripts evaluated by the Assistant Examiners and verify if any excess answers are written by the candidates, if so, whether they have been valuated or not.

In case of valuation of the excess answers, the Special Assistants will make sure that the answers with more marks will be considered than the less marks and highest marks be awarded to the candidate.

The Chief Examiner will verify at least 20 answer scripts evaluated by each Assistant Examiner. A total of 60 answer scripts should be verified. The Assistant Camp Officers will verify at least two scripts from each Assistant Examiner, the Deputy Camp Officer will verify a minimum of 45 valuated scripts per day and the Camp Officer will verify a minimum of 20 answer scripts per day.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said care should be taken for re-counting and re-verification process, as photocopies of the answer scripts would be provided to the candidates. “If any change of marks noticed in re-counting or any changes noticed in re-verification, the Special Assistants, the Assistant Examiners and the Chief Examiner concerned would be held responsible and disciplinary action would be initiated against them and penalty would be imposed.