Spot valuation of SSC exam answer scripts in Andhra Pradesh from April 1

March 31, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The spot valuation of the answer scripts of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Board examinations will be held in all 26 district headquarters in Andhra Pradesh from April 1 to 8.

In a statement on March 31 (Sunday), School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar said that 25,000 evaluators were deployed to evaluate a total of 47,88,738 answer scripts.

He said six spot valuation centres were replaced with new ones. In view of the summer heat, adequate arrangements such as medical assistance and other facilities were made available at these centres in coordination with the Medical and Health Department.

The SSC examinations were conducted in 3,473 centres in the State and a total of 6.23 lakh candidates in the regular stream appeared for it, while 1,02 lakh candidates wrote the examinations as private candidates, he added.

