ADVERTISEMENT

Spot valuation of SSC exam answer scripts in Andhra Pradesh from April 1

March 31, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

25,000 evaluators will check 47,88,738 answer scripts, says School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

The spot valuation of the answer scripts of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Board examinations will be held in all 26 district headquarters in Andhra Pradesh from April 1 to 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on March 31 (Sunday), School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar said that 25,000 evaluators were deployed to evaluate a total of 47,88,738 answer scripts.

He said six spot valuation centres were replaced with new ones. In view of the summer heat, adequate arrangements such as medical assistance and other facilities were made available at these centres in coordination with the Medical and Health Department.

The SSC examinations were conducted in 3,473 centres in the State and a total of 6.23 lakh candidates in the regular stream appeared for it, while 1,02 lakh candidates wrote the examinations as private candidates, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US