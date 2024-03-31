GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Spot valuation of SSC exam answer scripts in Andhra Pradesh from April 1

25,000 evaluators will check 47,88,738 answer scripts, says School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar

March 31, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The spot valuation of the answer scripts of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Board examinations will be held in all 26 district headquarters in Andhra Pradesh from April 1 to 8.

In a statement on March 31 (Sunday), School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar said that 25,000 evaluators were deployed to evaluate a total of 47,88,738 answer scripts.

He said six spot valuation centres were replaced with new ones. In view of the summer heat, adequate arrangements such as medical assistance and other facilities were made available at these centres in coordination with the Medical and Health Department.

The SSC examinations were conducted in 3,473 centres in the State and a total of 6.23 lakh candidates in the regular stream appeared for it, while 1,02 lakh candidates wrote the examinations as private candidates, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / test/examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.