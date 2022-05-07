Spot appointments in mega job mela
Over 7,473 candidates selected by 142 companies
Representatives of 142 companies selected more than 7,473 candidates in a mega job mela organised by the YSR Congress Party at Acharya Nagarjuna University on Saturday.
Of them, 370 candidates were given appointment letters on the spot while 15,062 other candidates were shortlisted. Organisers said their candidature would also be considered by the companies.
On the first day (Saturday) of the two-day event, 31,000 candidates attended the selection process. In the evening, YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy handed over offer letters to the selected candidates.
ANU Vice-Chancellor P. Rajasekhar and others also attended the event.
