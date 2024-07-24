ADVERTISEMENT

Spot admissions to fill vacant seats in polytechnic colleges in A.P. on July 31

Published - July 24, 2024 10:37 pm IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau

Director of Department of Technical Education G. Ganesh Kumar on July 24 (Wednesday) said spot admissions will be taken up to fill leftover seats in government and private polytechnic colleges in the State after conclusion of the final phase of POLYCET counselling.

In a statement, Mr. Ganesh Kumar said the vacant seats will be filled at institution level with POLYCET-qualified and non-qualified candidates. Students seeking to join polytechnic courses should contact the respective polytechnic principals for vacant seats and submit their application for spot admissions. They should personally visit the respective polytechnic colleges on July 31 with their original certificates and pay fees.

He said students who are already allotted seats and joined courses through POLYCET counselling are not eligible for spot admissions, and candidates admitted through this spot admission will not be eligible for fee reimbursement.

The department will conduct internal sliding in the institutions on July 26, display the resultant vacancies (after completion of internal sliding) category-wise and branch-wise on the notice board of the institution on July 27 and will conduct spot admissions on July 31, 2024.

