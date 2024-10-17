GIFT a SubscriptionGift
JNTUA-OTPRI to hold spot admissions on October 21

Updated - October 17, 2024 06:59 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

JNTU Anantapur Oil Technology and Pharmaceutical Research Institute (OTPRI) has invited spot admissions for leftover convener quota (category-A) seats in M.Sc. programme for the academic year 2024-25. The spot admission will be held on October 21.

Those who were declared eligible in the APPGET-2024, passed degree and have not taken admission in any other course, are only eligible for the spot admission. Those who got a seat under spot admission are ineligible for fee reimbursement.

The candidates can attend admission counselling with the application, original certificates, xerox copies of the certificates, tuition fee, processing fee on October 21 at 9.00 a.m., in the Admission Office, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Administrative Building in JNTUA Anantapur. For more deatils log onto www.jntua.ac.in.

Published - October 17, 2024 06:56 pm IST

