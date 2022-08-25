Sports stars Sindhu, Rajani call on CM

Sports stars Sindhu, Rajani call on CMVIJAYAWADA
VIJAYAWADA
Ace badminton player P.V. Sindhu and hockey player E. Rajani called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated them on their recent achievements in international tournaments.
Ms. Sindhu won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games (CG)-2022 held at Birmingham in the U.K. whereas Ms. Rajani was a member of the Indian women’s team that won the bronze in the games.
