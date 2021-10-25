Sports school selections on Oct. 27, 28

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Vice-Chairman and Managing Director N. Prabhakar Reddy, in a statement on Monday, said that selections to the Dr. YSR Sports School at Kadapa would be conducted at Acharya N.G. Ranga University on October 27 and 28.

The selections would be conducted for students of Class IV and V. Students selected at the district-level would have to appear for the State-level selections being conducted at the Physical Education Department of the university. The selections would be held on October 27 for Class IV and on October 28 for Class V at 7 a.m. Students would have to bring along relevant certificates, he said.