November 19, 2023 06:44 am | Updated 06:44 am IST - GUNTUR

The Delhi Public School at Lam near here held its second annual sports meet on Saturday.

Students participated in various events and cultural programmes on the occasion.

School vice-chairman Chukkapalli Ramesh, directors Chukkapalli Rakesh and Priyanka, ENT specialist Dr. Yarlagadda Subba Rayudu and parents attended the programme.