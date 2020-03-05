Sports meet for women employees held in city

Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said that women are at the forefront in many areas and urged them to continue with the same spirit of breaking glass ceilings by grabbing opportunities that come their way.

Mr. Imtiaz, along with Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha, inaugurated the sports and games competitions for women employees of the district conducted by the Department of Women and Child Welfare in connection with the upcoming Women’s Day at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium here on Wednesday.

As many as 357 women employees at various levels were selected for the district-level competitions in which sports and games like kho-kho, chess, carrom, brisk walk, running, kabaddi and others were conducted.

“More than half of the village and ward secretariat employees in Krishna district are women,” the Collector said, adding that it was a sign of women empowerment.

He said that the State government is also providing support to women for their development and empowerment. Ms. Madhavi Latha said that women have been at the forefront in many areas for a long time. She added that it is important for women to move forward with self-confidence to achieve their goals.

ICDS project director K. Uma Rani, District Education Officer M.V. Rajyalakshmi, Minorities Welfare Officer Sultana, BC Welfare officer B.L.N. Rajyalakshmi and others were present.