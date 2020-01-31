Sports is the need of the hour: Jwala Gutta

Students should adopt four sutras to shine in life. They should seek success, work hard, not fear failure and seek ground-level experience, said Chief Executive, ITC-ABD, Sanjeev Rangrass.

Addressing students at the Vignan Mahotsav-2020, Mr. Rangrass said that the future depended on young generation.

Badminton player Jwala Gutta said the Vignan Mahotsav reminded of her college days. “I missed my college days and academics running after my goals and success, so I made sure that my sister won’t miss the college life” said Ms. Gutta.

Ms. Gutta said sports helped every person not only about loss but also about the wins. Sportspersons knew how to balance between wins and losses and also sports keep not only the body but also the mind healthy.

She emphasised that sports was the need of the hour and suggested that students demand time for sports and physical fitness activities. “Sports is the only field that can make you a world champion,” said Ms. Gutta. “I had an impression that Andhra Pradesh gives less importance to sports, but Vignan proved me wrong,” said Mr. Rangrass.

University chairman Lavu Rathiah, Vice Chairman Lavu Krishnadevaruyulu, Vice Chancellor M.Y.S. Prasad, Registrar M.S Raghunathan, Rector K. Satya Prasad, faculty, research scholars and students attended the event.