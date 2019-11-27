Sports is as important as education: Adimulapu Suresh

The SRR college in the city was buzzing with activity on Tuesday as the players gathered to display their stellar performances at the South Zone Inter-University Men’s Volleyball Tournament, organised by Krishna University, Machilipatnam.

The sound of the volleyball being launched in the air at the command of the referee and the boisterous anthems of the teams upon winning a point sent a thrill across the audience.

“We have trained intensively for the tournament and hope to win the trophy this year,” said a student of Anna University, Chennai, who was warming up at his team’s dugout minutes before their game.

Human Resources Minister, Adimulapu Suresh, who inaugurated the programme later in the day, said that the government was making determined efforts for the advancement of the sports sector in the State. Highlighting that sports was as important to a student as education, Mr. Suresh said that the government was encouraging universities to conduct sports events at a national level.

After delivering his address, Mr. Suresh interacted with the students from various colleges and later tried his hand at the game by performing an underhand serve.

Ninety-two colleges from the five south Indian States and Puducherry have registered in the five-day-long tournament, which will conclude on November 30. The maximum number of colleges have come from Tamil Nadu (33), followed by Karnataka (22) and Andhra Pradesh (19). Only one institution from Puducherry, Pondicherry University, is participating in the tournament.