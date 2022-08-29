Sports infra in all districts will be improved, says Dharmana

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao on Monday said that the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government was giving priority to improvement of sports infrastructure in all the districts in a phased manner.

Attending as the chief guest for the sports day celebrations in Government Degree College here, he said that the district had produced many great sports personalities, including Karanam Malleswari who won an Olympics medal for India.

Senior physician Kutikuppala Suryarao, who attended as the special guest, said that physical and mental fitness were important for sports personalities to win at international events. He said that diet advice was also essential for them.

National volleyball player G. Balamuralidhar was among those who attended the programme.