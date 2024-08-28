GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sports Excellence Awards to be given to outstanding schools

Municipal Corporation High School in Kadapa wins first place in Sports Excellence Awards for academic year 2023-24

Published - August 28, 2024 10:19 am IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Corporation High School, Main, Kadapa, secured the first place by securing 1,040 points among 130 schools selected for the Sports Excellence Awards for the academic year 2023-24, in recognition of their outstanding performance in school sports.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Director of School Education Vijayaramaraju said on the occasion of National Sports Day, a total of 130 schools, five from each districts, have been chosen for the Sports Excellence Awards. Zilla Parishad High School, Nunna in NTR district secured the second place with 1008 points and AMG High School, Chilakaluripet secured the third place with 963 points.

Mr. Vijayaramaraju emphasised the importance of giving utmost priority to sports in schools and to raise awareness about the significance of sports on National Sports Day. He said during the main event of the Sports Excellence Awards, district officials and prominent political leaders would honour the award-winning schools.

