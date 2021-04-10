Sports develop leadership qualities in the youth, says law varsity V-C

‘Need to bring a comprehensive sports law’

Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Visakhapatnam, organised a one-day national virtual seminar on ‘Sports Law Governance and Regulation,’ here on Saturday.

DSNLU Vice-Chancellor S. Surya Prakash, who initiated the webinar, said that sports develop leadership qualities in the young generations and hence it is high time that legislators bring a comprehensive sports law.

Stressing the need for comprehensive sports law, chief guest and former V-C of NLIU, Bengaluru, R. Venkata Rao, spoke on several issues like Sports Law and Ethical aspects, Athletes Activism, Violence, COVID Impact and Fantasy and Virtual Sports. Mr. Ashok Ram Kumar, the guest speaker of the seminar, spoke about the Ministry of Youth Affairs, which formed in the year 2000 and a few other organisations working for sports. Ex- IRS Officer Radha Arun spoke about sports concerning direct and indirect taxes. Registrar in- charge, DSNLU, K. Madhusudhana Rao, and others attended.