Sports Day celebrated in NTR, Krishna districts

August 29, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

National Sports Day marking the birth anniversary of Dhyan Chand was celebrated in Krishna and NTR districts on Tuesday.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao presented Sports Excellence Awards to various physical education teachers in the district at a programme in the city. He also handed over prizes to the schools that won State and district-level sports competitions.

He emphasised the role of physical education teachers in identifying and nurturing young talent in sports and games. He said the State government is going to conduct Aadudam Andhra sports competitions across the State in October to encourage sports and games among people. He said parents should also focus on their wards’ interest in sports and games.

Krishna district Collector P. Rajababu along with DEO Tahera Sultana felicitated students who won sports competitions at international and national level, and PETs and headmasters as part of the sports day celebrations at Machilipatnam.

He underscored the importance of sports for children to maintain healthy body and mind.

