Sports calendarwill be releasedsoon: Minister

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Sports and Youth Advancement Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao announced that the government will soon unveil a sports calendar according to which various events including ‘CM cup’ in Amaravati will be organised. The Minister was addressing the gathering at the closing ceremony of three-day AP State Junior Inter-District Athletics Championships – 2019 at the Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) in Guntur on Sunday.

He said that the State government was committed to promoting sports and in a bid to extract talent among the children and youth the sports department would conduct a ‘Talent Hunt’ programme in every district in a month for 12 months and later conduct competitions in the name of ‘CM cup’ in Amaravati.

He said a sports calendar with all such programmes and events would be released soon.

Stating that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on promoting sports, he said ₹140 crore was allocated for the sports department in the recent budget.

He said that the new government would maintain transparency in the selection of athletes.