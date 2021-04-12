Sports Authority of India I releases ₹8.3 crore for sports complex at Nannaya University

Rajamahendravaram Member of Parliament Margani Bharat on Monday announced that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has released financial aid of ₹8.3 crore for a sports complex proposed to be set up on the Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) in the city.

In March, the SAI team completed a feasibility study to set up the ₹20.85 crore sports complex on the AKNU campus.

In a joint press conference attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof. M. Jagannadhara Rao on the university campus, Mr. Bharat said that the construction of the sports complex would commence soon. “A swimming pool and indoor stadium will be developed as part of the sports complex project. In the later stage, an athletic track will be developed on the campus,” Mr. Bharat said.

The MP also announced that a film institute and a centre of Human Resource Development are proposed to be set up on the campus and talks are being held with the authorities from the Union HRD Ministry.

Mr. Bharat has assured to take up with the Central government the proposal to set up a Nannaya Museum on the university campus. Prof. Jagannadha Rao explained the developments done at the university during an inspection by Mr. Bharat.