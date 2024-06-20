Sports activity takes a back seat in Srikakulam as renovation work at KR Stadium delayed

Sports activity has taken a back seat in Srikakulam with the inordinate delay in the renovation of Kodi Ramamurthy Stadium where several structures were demolished eight years ago. Constructed in 1982, the 10-acre stadium had hosted many national tournaments till it was razed down for its modernisation.

Initially, the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) was entrusted with the responsibility of the reconstruction work. However, it failed to pay around ₹2.8 crore to the contractors. As the work was stalled, the previous YSRCP government sanctioned ₹12 crore for the purpose. But this time, the government handed over the responsibility of the construction work to the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department. However, the department could not take up the tendering process due to various reasons and elections.

R&B Superintending Engineer K. John Sudhakar said that the department would initiate the process again and ensure early completion of the reconstruction work.

Srikakulam District Sports Development Officer K. Sridhara Rao said that the indoor stadium, running track, cricket pitch, compound wall and other works would be undertaken soon.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Hanumanthu Udaybhaskar urged the State government to review the tendering process and the works proposed.

The previous YSRCP government failed to complete the modernisation works despite repeated requests, he said.

Pointing out that the Tekkali stadium was in bad shape, despite the collection of users‘ fee from the public, he requested the State government to construct an indoor shuttle court and running track in the Tekkali stadium.

Land encroachment

“Many stadiums are in bad shape as the funds are misused. The officials concerned have failed to stop encroachments. More than 1.1 acres belonging to KR Stadium has been occupied illegally by influential people. A high-level inquiry is needed as land worth a premium are being occupied,” Mr. Udaybhaskar said.