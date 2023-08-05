HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sporadic vandalism mars YSRCP-led Chittoor bandh

August 05, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau,K. Umashanker

Sporadic incidents of vandalism were reported from Kuppam and Chittoor during the ‘Chittoor bandh’ called by the ruling party YSR Congress Party, on Saturday, in protest of the violence and attack on the police personnel allegedly by the TDP cadres on Friday.

YSRCP members in batches stopped a bus belonging to the Amara Raja Group in Chittoor, deflated its tyres, and partially damaged it before forcing the staff aboard to get down.

In Kuppam, a similar incident was reported when an unruly mob attacked an APSRTC bus on its way to Krishnagiri during the early hours. The window glass was damaged. It left the passengers frightened, and they took shelter at the local bus stand till morning.

The YSRCP cadres in support of the bandh had organised bike rallies in Punganur, Puthalapattu, and Chittoor.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.