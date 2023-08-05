Sporadic vandalism mars YSRCP-led Chittoor bandh

August 05, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Sporadic incidents of vandalism were reported from Kuppam and Chittoor during the ‘Chittoor bandh’ called by the ruling party YSR Congress Party, on Saturday, in protest of the violence and attack on the police personnel allegedly by the TDP cadres on Friday.

YSRCP members in batches stopped a bus belonging to the Amara Raja Group in Chittoor, deflated its tyres, and partially damaged it before forcing the staff aboard to get down.

In Kuppam, a similar incident was reported when an unruly mob attacked an APSRTC bus on its way to Krishnagiri during the early hours. The window glass was damaged. It left the passengers frightened, and they took shelter at the local bus stand till morning.

The YSRCP cadres in support of the bandh had organised bike rallies in Punganur, Puthalapattu, and Chittoor.