‘Spoorthi’ helps students shine in JEE Mains

Students who cleared the JEE Mains after training under the ‘Spoorthi’ programme won plaudits from Collector Revu Mutyala Raju here on Sunday.

Spoorthi, a government training institute that offers coaching to students appearing for IIT, JEE, NEET and other competitive examinations, provided training to the students of different colleges.

Mr. Mutyala Raju said that a group of 250 students of Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Junior Colleges and AP Tribal Welfare Junior Colleges underwent training. Of these, 216 students appeared for JEE Mains out of which 87 cleared the exam.

The students will now appear for JEE Advanced Exam which is scheduled to be held on September 27. Students of AP Social Welfare Residential Junior Colleges of Polasanipalli, Dwaraka Tirumala, Kovvur, Narsapuram, Pedavegi, Gopalapuram, Arugolanu, Vatluru and the students of Tribal Welfare Colleges are preparing for the Advanced Exam, Mr. Mutyala Raju told reporters.

Joint Collector (Welfare) N. Tej Bharat, Social Welfare Joint Director Madhusudhan, Zilla Parishad CEO P. Srinivasulu, parents, principals of various colleges and students participated.