‘Spoorthi’ helps students shine in JEE Mains

Students who cleared the JEE Mains after training under the ‘Spoorthi’ programme won plaudits from Collector Revu Mutyala Raju here on Sunday.
Spoorthi, a government training institute that offers coaching to students appearing for IIT, JEE, NEET and other competitive examinations, provided training to the students of different colleges.
Mr. Mutyala Raju said that a group of 250 students of Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Junior Colleges and AP Tribal Welfare Junior Colleges underwent training. Of these, 216 students appeared for JEE Mains out of which 87 cleared the exam.
The students will now appear for JEE Advanced Exam which is scheduled to be held on September 27. Students of AP Social Welfare Residential Junior Colleges of Polasanipalli, Dwaraka Tirumala, Kovvur, Narsapuram, Pedavegi, Gopalapuram, Arugolanu, Vatluru and the students of Tribal Welfare Colleges are preparing for the Advanced Exam, Mr. Mutyala Raju told reporters.
Joint Collector (Welfare) N. Tej Bharat, Social Welfare Joint Director Madhusudhan, Zilla Parishad CEO P. Srinivasulu, parents, principals of various colleges and students participated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath